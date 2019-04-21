Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ruby Della "Peggy" Hudson. View Sign

Port Wentworth/Tulsa OK

Mrs. Ruby Della "Peggy" Hudson, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Mrs. Hudson was born on September 18, 1934 in Swainsboro, GA to the late Guy and Della Turner Shealy. She was a resident of Port Wentworth for fifty years before moving to Tulsa, OK in July, 2017 to be close to her son. Mrs. Hudson worked as a book keeper and accountant for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Butler Christian Academy in Savannah before retiring from Hardeeville Recycling. She was a member of Pineora Holy Church of God and loved her pastor and her church family. Mrs. Hudson rarely missed a revival or special meeting held in her area. Mrs. Hudson loved to work. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, fishing, was an avid reader, a great communicator.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Henry Rufus Hudson and son, Charles E. "Charlie" Hudson.



Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Reverend Danny R. and Treba Hudson of Tulsa, OK; sister, Carol Sellers of Bloomingdale; two grandsons, Jason and Brandon Hudson; one granddaughter, Amy Hudson Mock; eight great grandchildren; close friends, Joel, Beverly and Stephen Butler, Ruthalene Keith and special six year old girlfriend, Madelyn Joy Snell, affectionately known as "Little Bit".



Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at The Bridge Church.



Funeral service will be held on 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Bridge Church in Pembroke with Doctor Lawrence Butler, Reverend Ronnie Miles and Reverend Cecil Gray officiating.



Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bloomingdale. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charlotte Mingledorf for caring for Mrs. Ruby Hudson



