Service Information Bynes-Royall Funeral Home 204 West Hall Street Savannah , GA 31401 (912)-233-2175

Samuel B. Harris, 84, passes away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home in Midway, Georgia.

The Richmond Hill native, was the second of ten children of the late Samuel and Corine Harris. Harris grew up on a small farm on Harris Trail surrounded by his siblings and cousins.

Harris graduated from George Washington Carver High School, and began his college education at Savannah State College and where he met his wife Gladyse White.

He received his Bachelors of Arts Degree in Science from Savannah State College (University), Savannah, Georgia and began teaching in Pierce County, Georgia. In 1963, Harris jointed his wife teaching at Liberty County High School. He taught Biology and coached the Boys' Basketball team. In 1965, LCHS Boys' Basketball Team won the State Championship. In 1969, Harris transferred to Bradwell Institute where he taught Biology and coached basketball and football. He became assistant Principal there in 1972 and worked faithfully until retirement in 1996.

Harris followed his passion for athletics, coaching for the Liberty County Rec Department and officiating for many years.

Harris furthered his education at Georgia Southern University, University of Colorado and he received a Master's Degree in Administration from Atlanta University.

Harris served his community, serving on the Liberty County Hospital Board and the Liberty County Election Board. Harris is a member of Midway Congregational Church, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, NAACP, Retired Teachers Association and Hinesville Hall of Fame.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Gladyse White Harris, his parents Samuel and Corine Harris, his siblings Charles Harris and Thelma Harris Campbell.

He is survived by his two sons, Anthony O. Harris, Hinesville, GA and Andra (Lydia) Harris, Richmond Hill, GA, three brothers: Allen (Diana) Harris, Jacob (Sherrie) Harris, Joseph Harris, all of Savannah GA, three sisters: Mary Harris, Mamie Harris of Savannah, GA , and Stella Lataillade, of New York City. Five grandchildren: Anthony O. Duncan of Savannah, Andra II (Dee-Anna) Harris, of Atlanta, Armain Sr. (Brittany) Harris of Jacksonville FL, Nia Howard of Atlanta, and Gabrielle Harris of Richmond Hill. Great-grands: Armain Harris, Jr., Avan Harris, Dakota Harris, AnnDrew Harris, Tonasia, Zyan, An'tonese and Anthony Duuncan. Neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Samuel B. Harris will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Midway Congregational Church, 8815 East Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA.

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Midway Middle School Gymnasium, 425 Edgewater Drive, Midway, GA at 11:00 am. In State 9:00 am Midway Middle School Gymnasium.

Interment: Bryan Neck Baptist Church Cemetery, 1625 Highway 144, Richmond Hill, GA

Professional Services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, 204 W Hall Street, Savannah, GA

