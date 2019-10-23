Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lajuan "Sandy" (Threatt) Smith. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

Savannah- Sandra "Sandy" Lajuan Threatt Smith, age 56, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Emory University Hospital. Mrs. Smith was born in Deland, Florida to the late Robert L. and Louise Reese Threatt. She was a homemaker, an excellent cook and loved puzzles and reading. Mrs. Smith was a member at both The Bridge in Pembroke and Calvary Baptist Temple.



Survivors include her daughters and a son-in-law, Jennifer and Will Goodwin, Ashley Waters, and Nicole Bush, all of Savannah; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Monty Threatt of Statesboro, Roger and Cindi Threatt of Pembroke and John and Corine Threatt of Pembroke; granddaughters, Victoria Hope Waters, Selena Michelle Goodwin, and Vanessa Goodwin; great grandson, Phillipp Goodwin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at The Bridge in Pembroke 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 with Dr. Lawrence Butler officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.



Published in BryanCountyNews from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019

