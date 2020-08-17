1/1
Sawyer Lane Duckworth
1995 - 2020
Sawyer Lane Duckworth, 25, of Richmond Hill, Georgia passed away August 12, 2020 at his home. Sawyer was born April 20, 1995 to Bob Duckworth and Lisa Bates Duckworth in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sawyer graduated from Richmond Hill High School and attended The Culinary Institute of America where he trained at No. 9 Park, a James Beard Foundation award winner, in Boston. He later worked at Pacci in the Brice Hotel, Molly's, The Ordinary Pub, and Cotton and Rye in the Savannah area and expressed his creativity through his culinary pursuits.
Sawyer was an avid lover of music with the musical tastes of an old soul. He enjoyed playing trumpet in the Richmond Hill High School Band. He was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 400 in Richmond Hill. He experienced Philmont Scout Ranch, the premier BSA high adventure camp, on two separate occasions: once as a scout and once as a leader. With the help of the Richmond Hill community Sawyer combined his love of music with his passion for scouting by constructing the Richmond Hill Band Tower as his Eagle Scout project.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Lisa Duckworth, and brothers, Connor and Austin of Richmond Hill, Georgia; grandmothers, Judy Wilson and Nancy Duckworth; aunts and uncles, Billy and Marla Blanton, Freddy Kidwell, Raymond Kidwell, Joanne and Hugh Burke, and Jodi Sullivan; many loving cousins, Hailey, Heather, Heidi, Holly, Hope and Heath Blanton, Ryanne and Erin Burke, and Ryleigh Sullivan. Also, Jerry and Billie Bacon, Kathy Clark, the Richmond Hill community, and many friends who supported Sawyer so faithfully.
Sawyer is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hunter Duckworth; grandparents, Sam and Betty Bates; grandfathers Bob Duckworth and Bob Wilson; and uncle, Josh Duckworth.
Visitation hours will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 18th at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 19th at St. Anne Catholic Church, Richmond Hill at 11am. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina on August 20th.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond Hill Boy Scout Troop 400, Richmond Hill High School Band Boosters, and Autism Speaks.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
AUG
18
Vigil
07:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. Sending love, prayers and strength during this time and in the future.
Monique Jackson
Friend
August 17, 2020
Bob, my sincere sympathy to you and your family. May you find comfort knowing friends are keeping you in thought and prayer. Mary Ellen Matthew
Mary Ellen Matthew
Friend
August 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers go out to the family.
Jillian Findlay
Coworker
August 17, 2020
I knew Sawyer as a little boy when he and my daughter, Anne Marie were together at The O’Quinn School in Charleston, SC. His beautiful red hair, silly smile, and his always joyful personality will remain in my memories. My deepest condolences to the Duckworth Family. ~ Susie Maghakian
Susie Maghakian
August 17, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Marla Blanton
August 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Please accept my deepest sympathies and know you are in my thoughts every day.
Marijana Boone
August 17, 2020
Our hearts are broken - we are so sad about Sawyer's passing. What a special young man Sawyer was - and he will be missed by us all! May your memories offer comfort and peace in the days, weeks, and months ahead. We love you. Billy, Marla, Hayley, Heather, Holly, Hope, Heidi, and Heath Blanton.
Marla Blanton
Family
August 17, 2020
Please accept my most heartfelt sympathy on the news of Sawyers passing. My prayers and thoughts are with Bob, Lisa, Connor and Austin and the rest of the Duckworth family. I've known you from the day you were born, so you will forever be missed. God Bless. Love you guys.
CHRIS THOMAS
Friend
August 17, 2020
There are no words to express the heartbreak we felt when we heard of Sawyer’s passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy and know our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family! Sawyer will forever live on in our hearts and memories.
The Quinn Family
Friend
August 17, 2020
Words cannot express the sadness felt when I read of Sawyer's passing. My heart and prayers go out to you.
Mary Matthew
Friend
August 17, 2020
I'm so very sorry to here about Sawyer. I have lots of great memories of him in scouts. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time.
Billy Winters
Billy Winters
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of Sawyer. I pray for peace to surpass all understanding and memories to bring contentment. You will be in my thoughts and heart during this difficult time.
Leslie Burford
August 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Kenny and Judy (King) Borowy
Worcester, MA
Judy King-Borowy
Family
August 16, 2020
Thinking of you during this difficult time, you are all in my thoughts and prayers! Love Katie and Aj Cannon
Katie Cannon
Friend
August 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with at this difficult time. We are hugging you all from Maryland. Love and prayers. Pat and Trish and family
Patricia Hendrie
Friend
August 15, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of your beloved Sawyer's passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. God Bless you all.
The Spinney Family
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
Love and prayers from The Kinard Family
Karen Kinard
Friend
August 15, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you. May God bless your family and bring you peace and comfort.
Jack and Donna Mobley
Friend
