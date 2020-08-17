Sawyer Lane Duckworth, 25, of Richmond Hill, Georgia passed away August 12, 2020 at his home. Sawyer was born April 20, 1995 to Bob Duckworth and Lisa Bates Duckworth in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sawyer graduated from Richmond Hill High School and attended The Culinary Institute of America where he trained at No. 9 Park, a James Beard Foundation award winner, in Boston. He later worked at Pacci in the Brice Hotel, Molly's, The Ordinary Pub, and Cotton and Rye in the Savannah area and expressed his creativity through his culinary pursuits.

Sawyer was an avid lover of music with the musical tastes of an old soul. He enjoyed playing trumpet in the Richmond Hill High School Band. He was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 400 in Richmond Hill. He experienced Philmont Scout Ranch, the premier BSA high adventure camp, on two separate occasions: once as a scout and once as a leader. With the help of the Richmond Hill community Sawyer combined his love of music with his passion for scouting by constructing the Richmond Hill Band Tower as his Eagle Scout project.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Lisa Duckworth, and brothers, Connor and Austin of Richmond Hill, Georgia; grandmothers, Judy Wilson and Nancy Duckworth; aunts and uncles, Billy and Marla Blanton, Freddy Kidwell, Raymond Kidwell, Joanne and Hugh Burke, and Jodi Sullivan; many loving cousins, Hailey, Heather, Heidi, Holly, Hope and Heath Blanton, Ryanne and Erin Burke, and Ryleigh Sullivan. Also, Jerry and Billie Bacon, Kathy Clark, the Richmond Hill community, and many friends who supported Sawyer so faithfully.

Sawyer is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hunter Duckworth; grandparents, Sam and Betty Bates; grandfathers Bob Duckworth and Bob Wilson; and uncle, Josh Duckworth.

Visitation hours will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 18th at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 19th at St. Anne Catholic Church, Richmond Hill at 11am. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina on August 20th.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond Hill Boy Scout Troop 400, Richmond Hill High School Band Boosters, and Autism Speaks.



