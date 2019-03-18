Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Stanley Mason Elrick. View Sign

Pembroke

Mr. Stanley Mason Elrick, 70, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Elrick was born on December 11, 1948 in Savannah to the late John Alton Edward and Ida Florine Mason Elrick. After graduating from Bryan County High School, he attended tech school in Americus, Georgia, to become an aircraft mechanic. Later, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Gulfstream Aerospace for 28 years as a manager, and then went to work for Coastal Living Homes for 12 years as a home builder. Mr. Elrick was a member of Pembroke United Methodist Church. He took pride in building things, and he enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering around the house.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Alton "Eddie" Elrick and uncle, Edwin Mason.



Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Velda Hammond Elrick; son and daughter-in-law, Brian Mason Elrick and Hannah Elrick of Brooklet; daughter and son-in-law, Crissie Elrick Bath and Chris Bath of Brooklet; two grandchildren, Thacker Mason Elrick and Parks DeWitt Elrick; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny Hammond and Cindy Hammond of St. Augustine, FL, Ronnie Hammond and Debra Hammond of Charleston, SC and Richard Hammond and Melody Hammond of Black Creek; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home in Pembroke.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dan Bryant officiating.



Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.



