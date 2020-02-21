Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Ellabell Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Krista Breanna Rahn; maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas Daniel and Sarah Redman Fussell.



Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Steve Osborn; two sons, Ernest Coren Rahn and Donald Lee Rahn both of Ellabell; daughter, Sarah Emily Osborn of Midway; two step-brothers, Mike Sullivan of Fanning Springs, FL and Billy John Sullivan and his wife Sharon of Perry, FL; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Rahn and his wife Nicole of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Christopher Wayne Hair, Jr., Rhiannon Maria Smith and Ari Shalom Parker all of Midway, and Tosha Kay Strickland of Jesup and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellabell Methodist Church with Reverend Clay Loadman officiating.



Burial will follow at Bethany Campground Cemetery.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn.

Ellabell-Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn, 72, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mrs. Osborn was born in Macon, GA on January 13, 1948 to the late Lawrence Monroe and Margaret Fussell Secreast. She was a member of Ellabell Methodist Church and the Horticultural Society. She received her Associates Degree in Forest Technology from Savannah Technical College and went to work at Fort Stewart as a Forrest Technician and Endangered Species Technician. Mrs. Osborn as a result of her profession located a number of rare and endangered plant species in Fort Stewart and the local area. She enjoyed fishing and hunting, botany, loved growing orchids, flowers and vegetables.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Krista Breanna Rahn; maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas Daniel and Sarah Redman Fussell.Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Steve Osborn; two sons, Ernest Coren Rahn and Donald Lee Rahn both of Ellabell; daughter, Sarah Emily Osborn of Midway; two step-brothers, Mike Sullivan of Fanning Springs, FL and Billy John Sullivan and his wife Sharon of Perry, FL; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Rahn and his wife Nicole of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Christopher Wayne Hair, Jr., Rhiannon Maria Smith and Ari Shalom Parker all of Midway, and Tosha Kay Strickland of Jesup and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellabell Methodist Church with Reverend Clay Loadman officiating.Burial will follow at Bethany Campground Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn. Published in BryanCountyNews from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close