Stephen P. Burns
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen P. Burns passed away on September 8 at the age of 57 after a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure.

Stephen was born in Hamilton, OH but spent his last years in Savannah.

He served in the U.S. Army during the cold war. Stephen was a talented mechanic and carpenter. He could repair most anything.

He was predeceased by his father, Ron and niece, Jessica. He leaves to mourn him his mother, Mary, brothers, Paul and wife Anne, Mark and Tom.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Donations in his name may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

Richmond Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
