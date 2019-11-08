Mrs. Sue Holloway, 80, of Ellabell, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Sulligent, Alabama to the late Jetty Eugene and Luther Pauline Nichols Knight. She was a member of the Ellabell Church of Christ, was a homemaker and enjoyed photography.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Holloway, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Joseph Holloway, Jr. and Donna Holloway; sister, Patricia Kramer; brother, D.C. Knight; a number of nieces and nephews, including Patrona Stanley, Ronda Steel and Cynthia Myers.
The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ellabell Church of Christ located at 3458 GA Hwy. 204 in Ellabell.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Ellabell Church of Christ located at 3458 GA Hwy. 204 in Ellabell. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
