Susan Strong Lewis, 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.

Susan graduated nursing school at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Savannah and then entered the U.S. Army where she was appointed to 1st LT. After the Army, she worked for the VA Hospital where she met her husband, Hugh, and they were married for 57 years. She had four children, Kathy, Tommy, Hugh and Randy.

She loved her family and always had open arms for everyone. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She loved children and would light up in their presence. She attended St. John's Episcopal in Savannah and enjoyed being there. She found joy in gardening, swimming, reading and dancing. Her sense of humor would make anyone laugh and would lift any spirit. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a sweet angel and will be missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh C. Lewis; and her sister, Maria Lewis.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Gerber (Bryan), Tommy Lewis (Scarlett), Hugh Lewis (Andy), and Randy Gardner (Lorraine); sister; Katherine Strong; nine grandchildren, Troy Walton (Charli), Travis Walton (Haley), Lauren Gerber, Dakota Lewis, Donavon Gerber (Lisa), Elliott Lewis, Pierce Lewis, Thomas Lewis and Abigail Lewis; seven great-grandchildren, Trevor, Camryn, Riley, Miranda, Hunter, Ayvan, and Georgia; brother-in-law, sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and Katie Lewis who was a great friend to Susan.

The family wishes to thank Gavin Dunbar and Craig O'Brien for being such loyal ministers and loving friends.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Savannah. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 W. Macon Street, Savannah, GA 31401.







