Terry Frank Lloyd
1958 - 2020
Terry Frank Lloyd, age 62 passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Lloyd was born November 2, 1958 in Palatka, FL to the late Walter Eugene Lloyd and Eunice Marie Hall Lloyd. Terry was a long-time resident of Pembroke and worked as a mechanic and machine operator for over 25 years. He loved to fish, was an avid NASCAR fan and was a wiz with small engines.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Lloyd.

Survivors include his son, Tyler Lloyd of Ellabell; four daughters, Amy Bishop of Ellabell, Tiffane Payne of Ellabell, Rebecca Dickerson of Pembroke and Cigi Lewis of Guyton; three brothers, Jerry Lloyd of Flagger Beach, FL, Ricky Lloyd of Palatka, and Timmy Lloyd of Springfield, SC; 13 grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Terry Lloyd.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
