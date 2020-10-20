1/1
Theresa J. Brewton
1958 - 2020
Theresa J. Brewton, 62 of Marble Falls passed away October 13, 2020 at home with her family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Crestview, Florida October 13, 1958 and eventually settled in Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas in Arlington and afterwards met her husband Mike, whom she married on July 2, 1983. She gave birth to their son Blake in 1986 and their daughter Hannah in 1988 and was a by all measures a most wonderful mother. Theresa is survived by her husband, Michael R. Love, her son Blake Brewton Love and her daughter Hannah Cassidy Brewton Love along with her mother Barbara Brewton, three sisters Dodi, Geilenda and Bettina and her brother in law, Randy Seely, aunts Beverly Johnston Zwanziger of Eustice, TX and Shirley Brewton Butler of Pembroke, GA. along with many nieces and nephews. Known to all as a kind and gentle soul, wonderful mother and beautiful person, Theresa leaves this world a better place because of her life. An online guest registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com.

Theresa's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC - Kingsland
145 Texas Ave
Kingsland, TX 78639
325-388-0008
Memories & Condolences

October 20, 2020
My heartfelt condolences for the Love and Brewton families. Terry Jo was a true light. Her smile could light up a room. I’ll always remember her 100 watt smile and the wonderful spirit behind it. Much love.
Al Panganiban
Friend
October 17, 2020
October 17, 2020
Terijo was beyond beautiful and kind. A dear friend of 39 years, her laugh was infectious and the twinkle in her gorgeous eyes was captivating to say the least! Her intellect, wit and sense of humor completed the perfect package. She so loved babies! Starting with Blake and Hannah, she was one of the first to hold my son Chase when he was born Her unconditional love transferred to her animals that she nurtured like her children and then took on her children’s animals no matter the sacrifice.
She soars now with angels so much like her.
Rest in sweet peace Terijo!
We love you dearly and will miss you beyond measure,
Linda Chase
Xoxo
Linda Mahy
Friend
October 17, 2020
Mike, my sincerest sympathy’s for the loss of you dear wife. I pray you will carry all your fond and loving memories in your heart forever.
Barbi Campbell
Coworker
October 17, 2020
I know none of Terijo's family will even remember me, but did want to say that I have such fond memories of her from long ago when we were so much younger. I was so very sad and sorry to hear this. May her memory be a blessing.
Mitzi Cotton
October 16, 2020
Our hearts hurt for you all. May you be comforted by your sweet memories and may God's love bring you peace and comfort.
Dewey and Sandy Cain
Military
October 16, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss to the family of
Teri Jo I'm at a complete loss of words at this time.
Godspeed Teri Jo you were loved
Anthony Lobreto
Friend
October 16, 2020
Terijo was one of my favorite people. Helped me out in my time of need with my girls and homeschooling. And later with a great job opportunity. She will always be remembered as a great and faithful person to me. I will miss her deeply.
Nita Burton
Friend
October 16, 2020
She was such a lovely person. I’m so sorry for your loss!
Eilene Costantine
Friend
