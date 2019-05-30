Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717 Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMOND HILL

Theresa (Terri) Maria Bryant, 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 after an extended illness.

Terri was born in Jamaica, New York on December 30, 1936. She was educated in Catholic schools, graduated from Drake College and married in 1969. Her management career included positions in New York City, Charleston and ultimately Hilton Head Island, where she actively participated in several ministries at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. She truly enjoyed experiencing new cultures and traveled extensively throughout Latin and South America and Europe. Terri and her husband relocated to Richmond Hill in 2011 to be closer to family, after living on Hilton Head Island for 30 years. Prior to Hilton Head Island, she lived in New York City, Charlotte, NC and Mt. Pleasant, SC.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Lincoln; sister, Joan Gordon (Ronald); son, Jason (Samantha); grandchildren, Adam, Alexandra, Aidan and Addison and aunt, niece, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Martha-Mary Chapel at St. Anne Catholic Church, Richmond Hill, GA.

In lieu of flowers, Terri requested donations to be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 648, 10550 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, Georgia 31324.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



