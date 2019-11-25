Guest Book View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Memorial service 11:00 AM Olive Branch Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ellabell



Mr. Thomas F. "Tom" Kohler "MayTag", 82, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Mr. Kohler, was born on August 13, 1937 in Lancaster, OH to the late Ralph and Irene Dixon Kohler. After graduating from high school, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Later, he worked for over 39 years with Union Camp in the maintenance department. Mr. Kohler loved camping, bowling and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda G. Banks Kohler; son, Barry Kohler and his wife Joannie of Ellabell; daughter, Sherry Bath and her husband Allen of Pembroke; stepdaughter, Terri Herndon and her husband Kenny of Ellabell; sister, Roxie Schull and her husband Jerry of New Philadelphia, OH; seven grandchildren, Dylan Kohler, Alex Kohler, Brett Kohler, Adam Bath, Rebekah Pollard, Travis Herndon, Coby Herndon and Kale Cooper; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Bath, Josie Pollard, Finley Pollard, Stella Kohler, Katherine Kohler, Adi Grace Herndon and Nicholas Herndon and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Sullens and Reverend Alfred Banks officiating.



Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.



