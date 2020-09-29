Timothy Lawton Shuman, 59, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Loving, honest, sincere, dedicated, and God fearing are words we think of when we hear the name Timmy Shuman. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and papa. Family was very important to Timmy. He loved to stand around a fire, sit on the porch or out in his yard and be surrounded by the family God blessed him with. He also enjoyed watching and listening to his hunting dogs. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter. If he could say one more thing to his family, no doubt it would be to "pray" and "trust God through it all."
He was dedicated to his family, church, and most importantly dedicated to God. He was also a dedicated employee with the Bryan County Board of Education where he worked and served for 30 plus years before retiring. He touched the lives of many personally and professionally.
Timmy was also well known for his God-given singing abilities. Anyone who knew him knew he loved to minister through song and did so every opportunity he could. Singing and praising God was his passion. Truly he was a man born to serve the Lord. He was a God-fearing man and let nothing stand in the way of his dedication, love, and desire to serve the Lord. He walked with God and was not ashamed of that walk. He was faithful through every test and trial. He lived by his faith in God. Timmy's faith had been put to the ultimate test, even in facing death, never once did he let his faith waiver. Surely Timmy was a walking, talking, testimony of God's love and mercy. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Timmy was forever grateful to his organ donor family and to Jesus Christ for giving him the gift of life by sending liver and kidney donors. Even in death, Timmy has paid it forward by being a donor himself. Four recipients will be given the gift of sight.
Timmy was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Polly Shuman; parents, Lawton and Mary Shuman; and sister, Darlene Shuman.
He is survived by his three sons, Jason Shuman and Byron Shuman of Fleming, and Joshua Shuman (Kaitlin) of Guyton; daughter, Rachel Shuman (Jade Kirkland) of Guyton; sisters and brothers, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Payton, Brayden, Chayse, Westlyn, Brysen, Heath, and Raegan; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. Timmy has been buried in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Fleming, GA.
