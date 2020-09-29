1/1
Timothy Lawton Shuman
1960 - 2020
Timothy Lawton Shuman, 59, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.

Loving, honest, sincere, dedicated, and God fearing are words we think of when we hear the name Timmy Shuman. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and papa. Family was very important to Timmy. He loved to stand around a fire, sit on the porch or out in his yard and be surrounded by the family God blessed him with. He also enjoyed watching and listening to his hunting dogs. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter. If he could say one more thing to his family, no doubt it would be to "pray" and "trust God through it all."

He was dedicated to his family, church, and most importantly dedicated to God. He was also a dedicated employee with the Bryan County Board of Education where he worked and served for 30 plus years before retiring. He touched the lives of many personally and professionally.

Timmy was also well known for his God-given singing abilities. Anyone who knew him knew he loved to minister through song and did so every opportunity he could. Singing and praising God was his passion. Truly he was a man born to serve the Lord. He was a God-fearing man and let nothing stand in the way of his dedication, love, and desire to serve the Lord. He walked with God and was not ashamed of that walk. He was faithful through every test and trial. He lived by his faith in God. Timmy's faith had been put to the ultimate test, even in facing death, never once did he let his faith waiver. Surely Timmy was a walking, talking, testimony of God's love and mercy. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

Timmy was forever grateful to his organ donor family and to Jesus Christ for giving him the gift of life by sending liver and kidney donors. Even in death, Timmy has paid it forward by being a donor himself. Four recipients will be given the gift of sight.

Timmy was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Polly Shuman; parents, Lawton and Mary Shuman; and sister, Darlene Shuman.

He is survived by his three sons, Jason Shuman and Byron Shuman of Fleming, and Joshua Shuman (Kaitlin) of Guyton; daughter, Rachel Shuman (Jade Kirkland) of Guyton; sisters and brothers, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Payton, Brayden, Chayse, Westlyn, Brysen, Heath, and Raegan; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. Timmy has been buried in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Fleming, GA.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
18 entries
September 29, 2020
Love and prayers to you all. Timmy lived a life that he sang about. He would sing All my life I’ve heard them talk of Heaven. He is enjoying that now! God bless and comfort each of you.
Jimmy & Pat Sweat
Friend
September 29, 2020
We are truly saddened about Timmy's death. We knew him for so many years. He graduated High School with one of our sons, Stephen. Dearest family please accept our condolences. James & Beverly Clark
James & Beverly Clark
Friend
September 29, 2020
What an honor and pleasure it was to have known and worked with Timmy. He will forever be remembered in my heart. Everything written in his obituary is true. He was a faithful servant of God and all who knew him. He was a saint.
Rest in peace, my friend, and enjoy your heavenly rewards.
My deepest sympathies to his dear family.
Dahlia Hood
Friend
September 28, 2020
Jason, Rachel, Byron, Joshua, and family,
We are deeply saddened to hear of Bro. Timmy’s passing. It’s a comfort to know that he and Sis. Polly are together again with the Lord. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Love, Sis. Cassy and Bro. Gene Davis
Cassy Davis
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sending prayers of peace and comfort in the loss of your precious dad, Timmy. He was a friend to all. Love y'all.
Kathlene Stapleton
Friend
September 28, 2020
Rachel, Jason, Josh and Byron-
Thinking of you in these difficult times, sending you love. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. May those around you give you strenght and help you through the days ahead.
Chrissy Wehrle
Friend
September 28, 2020
This is a True Man Of God!
Donna Jackson
Friend
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
harold eckhoff
Family
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
Uncle Timmy was a great man !!! Not only did I Have the privilege to work for him at the School but to have him as an uncle. He never meet a stranger and God was in everything he did. He will be truly missed! Prayers for all the family Love yall!!
Chris Leonard
Family
September 28, 2020
Susan Monroe Gwartney, prayers for the family, sorry for your loss
Susan Gwartney
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
My condolence to the Family
pamela Fulwood [Prince]
Classmate
September 28, 2020
Julianne Cheaves
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will always be here for you, Brayden, and Chayse.
Debra Rush
Family
September 28, 2020
God bless you all
Patricia Kirkland
Friend
September 27, 2020
You will be missed bro Tim my heart is broken my heart goes out to your family
Jeremy Myrick
Friend
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family.
Ricky & Regina Flanagan
