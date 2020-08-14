Timothy (Tim) Keith Ebert, Jr., 34, of Richmond Hill, GA., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Tim was born on March 8, 1986, to Diana and Timothy K Ebert, Sr. in Colorado Springs, CO. After graduating high school, Tim went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for over 13 years. He graduated boot camp from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and served in multiple locations including Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona; Marine Corps Recruiting Office in Avon, Indiana; Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina; a tour in Iraq (August 2008 - March 2009) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a tour in Kuwait (March 2016- October 2016) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Tim was an E7 Gunnery Sergeant when he received an honorable discharge in 2017. He went on to join the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Tim was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be remembered for his unending kindness. He is the definition of a true hero.
He is survived by his loving wife of 7 years, Lindsay Ebert; daughter, Tinley Ebert (6); sons, Bryce (12) and Brayden (9) Franklin; mother Diana Ebert; brother, Thomas Loya; father, Timothy K. Ebert, Sr., step-mother, Bobbie Ebert; brother, Mark Cox; and an amazing group of close family members and friends who felt like family.
Tim is preceded by grandparents Thomas Albert Biber, Emma Arlene (Mark) Biber, Ann Ebert, Howard Ebert, and uncle, Jeff Otten.
Tim loved to spend time exploring the outdoors and playing games with his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, watching his children play sports, playing Magic the Gathering and Legend of Zelda, cooking, eating spicy food and pickled sausages with his daughter, and frequenting his favorite restaurant, Chipotle.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, GA with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stand Up for Kids, helping homeless youth around the country since 1990 through street outreach, outreach centers, mentoring and housing support at www.standupforkids.org.
If making a donation, please include "In memory of Timothy Ebert" in the comments section.
