Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Truman Eldred Lanier. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Lanier was born in Statesboro to the late Moncess Eldred and Dealva Mitchell Lanier on July 11, 1940. He was an ironworker for Local 709 with 34 years of service, member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Pembroke Masonic Lodge #469 F&AM. Mr. Lanier was an avid football fan, outdoorsman, an excellent cook, loved to dance but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Lanier.



Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Crosby Lanier of Pembroke; sons, Mark Lanier and his wife Paula of Stilson, Truman Avery Lanier of Pembroke; daughters, Jacquelyn "Cissy" Scarlett Lanier of Pembroke, Melody Hunt and her husband Donnie of Pembroke and Alexis "Paige" Yates of Pembroke; sisters, Janice Smith of Woodstock, GA, Joyce Meadows and her husband Marvin of Milledgeville, Alice Dowd and her husband John of Pembroke, and Carolyn Dealva Bath of Pembroke; brothers, Wayman "Tuffy" Lanier of Pembroke and Robert Lanier of Nevils; grandchildren, Logan Lanier, Lilly Lanier, Jackie Dwight Lanier, Avery Blaze Lanier, Chase Tanner Hunt, Dalton "Gage" Hunt, Avery Jace Yates, Raelynn Jade Yates and Weston James Yates.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dan Bryan officiating.



Pallbearers will be Andrew Lanier, Shawn Bowen, Hunter Yates, Ryan Robertson, Will Rentz and Dowse Davis.



Honorary pallbearers will be Local 709 Ironworkers Union and Mike Bradford.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier.

PembrokeMr. Truman Eldred Lanier, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Lanier was born in Statesboro to the late Moncess Eldred and Dealva Mitchell Lanier on July 11, 1940. He was an ironworker for Local 709 with 34 years of service, member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Pembroke Masonic Lodge #469 F&AM. Mr. Lanier was an avid football fan, outdoorsman, an excellent cook, loved to dance but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Lanier.Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Crosby Lanier of Pembroke; sons, Mark Lanier and his wife Paula of Stilson, Truman Avery Lanier of Pembroke; daughters, Jacquelyn "Cissy" Scarlett Lanier of Pembroke, Melody Hunt and her husband Donnie of Pembroke and Alexis "Paige" Yates of Pembroke; sisters, Janice Smith of Woodstock, GA, Joyce Meadows and her husband Marvin of Milledgeville, Alice Dowd and her husband John of Pembroke, and Carolyn Dealva Bath of Pembroke; brothers, Wayman "Tuffy" Lanier of Pembroke and Robert Lanier of Nevils; grandchildren, Logan Lanier, Lilly Lanier, Jackie Dwight Lanier, Avery Blaze Lanier, Chase Tanner Hunt, Dalton "Gage" Hunt, Avery Jace Yates, Raelynn Jade Yates and Weston James Yates.Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dan Bryan officiating.Pallbearers will be Andrew Lanier, Shawn Bowen, Hunter Yates, Ryan Robertson, Will Rentz and Dowse Davis.Honorary pallbearers will be Local 709 Ironworkers Union and Mike Bradford.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier. Published in BryanCountyNews from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close