GREENVILLE, NC
Vivian Ann Williams Purvis, 61, died Friday, September 6, 2019. Vivian was a native of Emmanuel County, Georgia and lived most of her early life in the Metter, GA community. She had made her home in Greenville, NC since 1972, where she has been employed at Greenville Pathology for 31 years. A very family oriented person, she adored her grandchildren and spending time with them. She loved to play BINGO as often as possible.
Vivian was predeceased by her father, Thurman Williams, and brother, Jeffery Wayne Williams.
She is survived by daughters, Angel Michelle Pope and husband, Darvin, of Greenville and Amy Rochelle Dupree and husband, Norvis of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Andrew Purvis, Victoria Sheppard, Kenya Sheppard, Jakasia Barrett, and Markevion Parker; six great grandchildren, Aloni, Amyiah, Aaleeyah, Ahlyshia, Aiden, and Aknotiah; her mother, Ruby Hill of Greenville; and brothers, Elvis, James, Eddie, Russell, and George Williams, all of Georgia.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 3 PM in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home, Pembroke, GA. Burial will follow in the DeLoach Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019