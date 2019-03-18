Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William Edward "Billy" Boutwell. View Sign



William "Billy" Edward Boutwell, age 68 passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. Mr. Boutwell was born in Eastman on January 31, 1951 to the late Willie Edward and Emma Ada Roberts Boutwell. Mr. Boutwell retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator with over 34 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellabell and kept the church grounds and drove the church bus for years. He enjoyed bluegrass festivals, camping, and woodworking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene "Jimmy" Boutwell and two sister, Judy Mae Sikes and Sandra Annette Purvis.



Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sandra Sikes Boutwell of Ellabell; three daughters, Debra (Will) Boutwell of Pembroke, Terri (Nolan) Boutwell of Ellabell and Tiffany (Josh) Boutwell of Ellabell; one brother, Allen Boutwell of Ellabell; one sister, Jacquelyn Ann DeLoach of Ellabell; grandchildren, Breanna (Paul) Boutwell, Zoe Purvis, Kenzie Driggers, Derrick Toole and Katarina Toole; great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Baeli Toole, Isabella Harris, Isaac Kelly and Isiah Kelly



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Sullivan and Reverend Eddie Futch officiating.



Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Ellabell Cemetery.



