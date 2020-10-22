With a heavy heart and great sadness we announce the passing of William L. "Billy" Bland on Oct. 13, 2020. He passed peacefully with his wife Edna by his side.
Billy was born to William & Mary Bland of Evans County on Nov 7, 1946. Billy was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his Wife Edna of Shellman Bluff; sister, Malinda (Lin) Rogers of Shellman Bluff; children, Leigh Ann Bland of Shellman Bluff and William Michael Bland of Savannah; and his loving companion "Girl" his devoted dog.
Billy graduated in 1964 from Bryan County High School. He has been a resident of Shellman Bluff for the past 45 years where he helped transform Shellman Bluff into the community it is today.
He was a business man, entrepreneur, land developer, and a friend to all who had the chance to meet him. He owned Shellman Bluff Motel, RV Park & Marina, Bland Grocery, Car Wash, Laundromat, Liquor Store and Ace Hardware in Eulonia.
Billy was active in service to his community and country. He served on: Friends of Shellman Bluff Club, McIntosh County Zoning Board, Commissioner of McIntosh County, First Grand Marshall of Shellman Bluff 's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Board of Directors, Coastal Electric Co-Op. 24 years of service, Board of Directors of Georgia EMC.
As we all know he will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to meet him.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Billy on Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 during the hours of 2 – 4 p.m. at the Sapelo Saltwater Fishing Club. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. We request that all in attendance observe the state's social distancing procedures, and we appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Heartland Hospice, Human Society of McIntosh County, or the charity of your choice
in honor of William L. Bland.
We would like to give thanks to Heartland Hospice for their heartfelt love and care in our time of need.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com