|
|
|
AULD Captain
Alexander D. The family of the late Captain Alexander D. Auld would like to take this opportunity, on his behalf to thank all past and present work colleagues, fisherman and businesses at Peterhead Port Authority, some who became friends and some everlasting who assisted him in his role for many years at the harbour.
He often said, I have tried to steer on a middle course and go by the book, having the good of the harbour and Peterhead always in mind.
He made his own decisions and had much success along with many others in laying the foundations to help the Port become one of the most unique, all purpose, all weather facilities in the UK.
Carol, Patricia, Alan.
Published in Buchan Observer on Aug. 18, 2020