MACKENZIE (Stonehaven/Peterhead) After a 'lang sare fecht' battling COPD with great courage and dignity, Alison MacKenzie (Nee Cruden) peacefully passed away in the loving care of her devoted family on Thursday July 9, 2020, aged 71 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Dearly cherished wife of James, survived by his tender, loving and attentive care. Precious, beloved, dear Mum to Graeme and Lisa. Much loved and proud Grandma to Jay. Doting, loving daughter of the late David and Nancy Cruden. A trusted friend and reliable companion to many fortunate folk. Alison will be sorely missed by us all and will be remembered fondly in our hearts and memories. Funeral will be private due to current government restrictions.
Published in Buchan Observer on July 21, 2020