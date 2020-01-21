|
MITCHELL Geordie (Turriff / Peterhead)
Kaye, Fiona, Alison, Caroline, Lorraine, Jennifer and families wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy they received following the sad loss of Geordie. Special thanks to Peterhead District Nurses and Macmillan Nurses for all their care. Grateful thanks to the Rev. Kevin Gruer for his comforting service, also to Cameron and staff of Norman Will Funeral Directors Ltd, for their efficient funeral arrangements, to the Royal Oak and caterers for the lovely teas and to all who came to pay their last respects at the church and graveside and so generously donated the sum of £800 to Peterhead District Nurses and Macmillan Nurses.
Very sadly missed.
Published in Buchan Observer on Jan. 21, 2020