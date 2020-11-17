Home

JACK Mary The family of the late Mary Jack would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy by way of flowers, messages and cards on the recent passing of a much loved sister, aunt and great-aunt. Special thanks to the district nursing staff for their excellent care during Mary's illness and also to the Marie Curie Nurses for their care and support. Thanks to Reverend James McMillan and Mr Jack Greig for their uplifting words at the graveside and to Robert Mackie and his staff for their help and guidance and the respectful funeral arrangements. Thanks also to the family and friends who were able to attend in person and pay their respects.
Published in Buchan Observer on Nov. 17, 2020
