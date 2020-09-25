|
|
|
MISKIMMON Alistair Passed away suddenly
on 5th September 2020.
Beloved Husband of Beth,
Father to Emma, Sharon & Gail.
Father-in-law to Terry & Paul.
Grandfather to Stephanie, Lucy, Matthew, Ben, Chloe, Lilly, Katie,
Daniel, Albie & Freddie. Brother
to Alec & Brother-in-law to Sue.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 28th September 2020.
Family and Close Friends only due
to the current covid restrictions.
Donations if Desired to Willen Hospice or Farming Network Community.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020