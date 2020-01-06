|
Rush Andrew Philip (Pablo) Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side
at Katharine House Hospice on
18th December 2019, aged 68 years.
A loving husband to Elaine and much loved father to Stuart, Ellis and Danielle who will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 2.00pm. The family have requested
no flowers, but to make donations
in memory of Andrew to
Katharine House Hospice c/o
W J Franklin & Son,
30 High Street, Brackley, NN13 7DS
Tel; 01280 702356.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 6, 2020