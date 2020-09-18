|
|
|
Price Angie After a
short illness,
Angie sadly passed away on the 7th September 2020 aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Les,
Angie will be greatly missed
by all her family, Gary and Tina,
Craig and Christine, Jackie and Ian,
her grandchildren Sophie,
Charlie and Alynee, Sean, Grace,
Henry, Joe, Fred, James and George
and her great grandchildren
Sisi and Gustavo.
Angie was a former headteacher at
Heath and Reach Lower V.A.
and will be remembered fondly
by her colleagues and pupils.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place
with a celebration of Angie's life
when restrictions permit.
No flowers.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66981
Messages of condolence may be left
and donations made to benefit
'Alzheimer's Society'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020