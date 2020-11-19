Home

Ann Widdowson Notice
WIDDOWSON Ann On November 8th 2020, peacefully in
Katharine House Hospice,
aged 79 years.
Dearly Loved Wife of John,
Loving Mum to Fiona and Alister
and a much loved Granny to
Oli, Abi, Sasha and Yasen.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private Funeral Service, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice and the Eve Appeal, may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
