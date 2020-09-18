|
|
|
Anna Houston
Born 15-1-1975, Kiev, Ukraine;
Died 27-8-2020, Brackley, United Kingdom.
Daughter of Valentyna, beloved wife of James (Jim) Houston and dedicated,
loving mother to Andrey Houston. Close family friend of Stephen Beech.
Anna died peacefully at her home. Sharing the years and love we had together as a family, was the most precious time of our lives and a limitless treasure for our
hearts and souls forever. Anna loved travelling and exploring the world and we had many wonderful adventures together as a family and had planned many more. Andrey and I will be continuing to share her passion for travel in the future and in her memory. Anna also loved time on the back of our motorcycle and we always found a nice pub when out for some refreshment and checking out the local food and an odd beer or two. With our 2 dogs Cody and Mikki she would enjoy great local walks with both of them and often they would curl up with her in the evenings.
"The light has gone out of my life, lost and alone in this place . . . .
I am supported in knowing Anya is finally free now of the torment, illnesses and pains of life . . . .
a true angel of this place has arisen to watch over Andrey and me
for the rest of our lives . . . . "
RIP, My Anya.
Funeral on 25th September at
Banbury Crematorium, 14:00.
No flowers.
Franklins & Co, High Street, Brackley, Northamptonshire.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020