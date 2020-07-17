|
Mack Anne Sadly, passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 12th July 2020, aged 88 years.
Anne was a much-loved devoted Mother to Helen Carol and Kath,
Nana and Great Nana who will
be very sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place.
Donations can be made in memory of Anne to the benefit of
'Cancer Research UK' and
'Milton Keynes Hospital Charity'
Please make any cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons'.
which may be sent
c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 17, 2020