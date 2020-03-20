|
|
|
GREEN Aubrey Frank Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital on 28th February, aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all his family,
friends and those who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at Syresham Wesleyan Chapel on Monday, 23rd March at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however donations in memory of Aubrey to the new Brackley Medical Centre may
be made on the day or sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020