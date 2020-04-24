|
|
|
Sargent Audrey
Lydia Ruth Sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 15th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Jack,
loving mother to Andrew and Judy, special grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Audrey will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place,
with a celebration of
Audrey's life at a later date.
Donations to benefit the staff on
Ward 16 at Milton Keynes Hospital.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Milton Keynes Hospital Charity'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020