JONES Barrie Gordon
'Last of the Tingewick Legends'
Sadly, passed away on
26th September 2020,
aged 84 years.
Barrie will be greatly missed by
Pat, his family and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place.
Barrie will be making his final
journey through the village
from Sandpit Hill at 11.20am
to Stockleys Lane.
You are welcome to pay your
respects along Main Street.
Messages of condolence
and donations to benefit the
'Alzheimer's Society'
may be made online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/67446
or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020