Whitehead Bertrand Talbot 18th March 1927 -
9th September 2020.
Formerly of Church Street,
Buckingham.
Died peacefully in
Gracewell of Maids Moreton
Care Home, Maids Moreton.
Bert was a District Councillor
for Aylesbury Vale District Council
and a Councillor for
Buckingham Town Council
having followed a career in
Advertising and Marketing.
Whilst at the National Milk Publicity Council in the 1950's he coined the slogan "Drinka Pinta Milka Day".
He was also an Historical Author.
A private funeral will be held.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'The League of Friends of
Buckingham Hospital'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020