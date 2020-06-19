|
|
|
Treacy Beryl Passed away peacefully
in Hamilton House
on 12th June 2020
aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tom,
adored mum of Sheila and Jayne,
mother in law to Tim and Tim,
special Grandmother of Tom,
Laura, Oli and Emily
and Great Grandmother to Barney.
Beryl will be very sadly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/52780
where messages of condolence
may be left and donations made to benefit 'The Oli Hilsdon Foundation'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 19, 2020