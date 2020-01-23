Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Biggerstaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Biggerstaff

Notice Condolences

Betty Biggerstaff Notice
BIGGERSTAFF
Betty Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th January 2020,
the same date as her husband Joe
passed away 5 years before.

Dearly loved Mother to Carmen and Joanne, and Grandmother to
Rene Michael and Francesca.
Betty will be dearly missed by all
her family and friends.

The funeral service is at 3pm on Tuesday 11th February at
Banbury Crematorium followed
by Brackley Bowls Club.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, for The Robinson Lunch Club and The Saints Community Project.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -