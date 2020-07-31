Home

Booth Bill Bill sadly passed away on the
18th July, 2020 at the age of 94.
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather,
he will be very sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/65677
where messages of condolence can be left and donations made to benefit
'Thames Valley Air Ambulance'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 31, 2020
