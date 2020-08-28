|
HARPER Brian Gibson Died peacefully at home on August 12th 2020, aged 84. Much loved father of Simon (and Patrizia), Adam (and Jenny)
& Matthew (and Paulina).
Much loved grandfather to
Luca & Marco, Charlie, Amalie & Harry, Thomas & Olivia.
Cremation for family only on September 4th, with a Service to celebrate his life to follow in 2021
when the pandemic allows.
No flowers please, but donations to the Injured Jockeys Fund via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/bryboyharper
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020