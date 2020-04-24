|
|
|
Nutt (Née Bounden)
Carol Louise Passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice after a long illness.
The loving wife of Dan, devoted Mum to Ellie. Daughter of Valerie and Glynn. Stepdaughter to Lynn. Sister to Helen and sister in law to Jim. Aunty to Alex.
A private family cremation service
to take place.
Donations in Carol's memory for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020