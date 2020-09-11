|
|
|
Rossiter Carol Passed away peacefully in the
Red House Nursing Home
on 4th September 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of Bill
and loving mother to Stephen and Paul.
Carol was much loved
by all her family and friends
and will be very sadly missed.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
A larger event to celebrate Carol's life will be held whenever possible
at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services66955
where messages of condolence may be left and donations made online to benefit 'Alzheimer's Society'.
Alternatively, cheques may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020