|
|
|
Callaghan Claire Elizabeth Very much loved daughter of Patricia and Dermot,
sadly passed away on
15th May, 2020, aged 44 years.
She will be missed every day by us, her daughter Scarlett, sisters Louise, Ellen, Kelly and her brother Tom, also greatly missed by her nieces, nephews,
close family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, we will be holding a private service on
9th June 2020 with a memorial at a later date. Flowers to Greenacres, Beaconsfield, donations to
Florence Nightingale Hospice.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 27, 2020