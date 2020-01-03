|
|
|
GOUGH Claire Louise Passed away suddenly at
The John Radcliffe Hospital on 19th December 2019,
aged 62.
Much loved wife of Tony
and dearly loved daughter of Joyce
and the late Arthur Pollard.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on
15th January 2020, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to the benefit of The Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o
and all enquiries to
Heritage & Sons
63 High St, Winslow,
Buckingham MK18 3DG
Tel: 01296 713341.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020