WEIR Colin Robert
Selkirk Following a courageous battle,
sadly passed away on
2nd July 2020, aged 64 years.
Much loved husband,
father and grandpa.
Due to current circumstances a private cremation service has been arranged.
Memorial celebration to be held
at a later date.
Charitable donations made payable to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity welcome c/o Heritage & Sons, Funeral Directors, 63 High St, Winslow, Bucks, MK18 3DG; 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 10, 2020