SHEPHERD Cyril Passed away on
19th January 2020,
aged 81, after bravely
fighting a long illness.
He was devoted to his family,
where he will be sadly missed
and forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service at the Evangelical Church, 1 Cope Road, Banbury,
OX16 2EJ on 25th February at 11.30am, followed by a family only committal.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK,
c/o W. J. Franklin & Son, 30 High Street, Brackley, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020