Price Dean James
'Deano'
'Nip' Died suddenly at home on 12th April 2020 aged 21 years.
Beloved son of Kevin,
grandson of Kath and
nephew of Sally and Paul.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
A Celebration of Dean's life
will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation,
please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'.
Dean's family have not yet
chosen a charity.
All enquires and donations to
Heritage & Sons 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham
MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020