Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Deirdre Fisher

Deirdre Fisher Notice
Fisher Deirdre Sadly passed away in Wycombe Hospital
on 7th April 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of the late Donald, loving mother to Keith and Stephen
and special grandmother.
Deirdre will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral will take place with a
Memorial Service being arranged
at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Cats Protection'
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020
