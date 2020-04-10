|
|
|
Fisher Deirdre Sadly passed away in Wycombe Hospital
on 7th April 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of the late Donald, loving mother to Keith and Stephen
and special grandmother.
Deirdre will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral will take place with a
Memorial Service being arranged
at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Cats Protection'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020