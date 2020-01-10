Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Derrick Isham

Derrick Isham Notice
Isham Derrick Roger Passed away suddenly at home on 17th December 2019, aged 75 years.
A wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather and friend to all.
Derrick will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at
the Parish Church of St Peter
and St Paul's, Buckingham on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Diabetes UK' and the
Parish Church of
'St Peter and St Pauls'
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
