|
|
|
Kendall Doreen Ada Died peacefully in the
Blenheim House Care Home, Melksham on 8th July 2020
aged 88 years.
Widow of Ronald James Kendall, formerly of Frederick Avenue, Derby; Chandos Court, Buckingham and Ludlow-Hewitt Court Melksham.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by her family.
Her funeral service will take place
at West Wiltshire Crematorium
in early August.
Close family flowers only.
Donations, if desired will be given
to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Attendance at the service is
limited due to the pandemic.
If you wish to attend, give a donation,
or if you require any further information, please contact
John Stuart Funeral Directors
on 01225 433649 or email:
[email protected]
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 17, 2020