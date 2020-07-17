Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Kendall

Notice Condolences

Doreen Kendall Notice
Kendall Doreen Ada Died peacefully in the
Blenheim House Care Home, Melksham on 8th July 2020
aged 88 years.

Widow of Ronald James Kendall, formerly of Frederick Avenue, Derby; Chandos Court, Buckingham and Ludlow-Hewitt Court Melksham.

A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by her family.

Her funeral service will take place
at West Wiltshire Crematorium
in early August.

Close family flowers only.
Donations, if desired will be given
to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Attendance at the service is
limited due to the pandemic.
If you wish to attend, give a donation,
or if you require any further information, please contact
John Stuart Funeral Directors
on 01225 433649 or email:
[email protected]
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -