|
|
|
PANKHURST Edmund
('Ted')
also known as
Dusty Roades
Passed away peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital on
14th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Father of Ashley and
Wendy, Grandad of Chloe, and
Great Grandad of Ryan.
The family wish to record their
special thanks to Ridgeway House,
Towcester.
Private funeral, with a Celebration
of his Life to follow when
circumstances permit.
Donations, if desired are for RNLI
and may be sent please to
John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 26, 2020