PERRY Edwyn James Passed away peacefully in hospital,
in Norwich on 6th February 2020,
aged 84.
Formerly the co-owner of
STEVANEDD Milk Delivery, Buckingham.
Beloved husband of June.
Loving dad to Ian, Lyn and Lisa
and a much loved grandad and
great grandad to his 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Cremer Street Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8DZ on Tuesday 25th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, payable to, Cromer Dialysis Patient Fund, may be left at the service or sent c/o
Fox's Funeral Service 10 Canada Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9AH.
Tel: 01263 512427.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020