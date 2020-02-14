Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox's Funeral Services
10 Canada Road
Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9AH
01263 512427
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwyn Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwyn Perry

Notice Condolences

Edwyn Perry Notice
PERRY Edwyn James Passed away peacefully in hospital,
in Norwich on 6th February 2020,
aged 84.
Formerly the co-owner of
STEVANEDD Milk Delivery, Buckingham.
Beloved husband of June.
Loving dad to Ian, Lyn and Lisa
and a much loved grandad and
great grandad to his 10 grandchildren and great granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Cremer Street Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8DZ on Tuesday 25th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, payable to, Cromer Dialysis Patient Fund, may be left at the service or sent c/o
Fox's Funeral Service 10 Canada Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9AH.
Tel: 01263 512427.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -